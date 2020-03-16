Brumbies 47-14 Waratahs

SANZAAR announced the competition would be paused following this weekend's matches amid the COVID-19 outbreak, which continues to disrupt sport around the world.

The Sharks managed to play their game on Saturday, beating South African rivals the Stormers 24-14, while the Jaguares-Highlanders clash was cancelled.

The Brumbies and Waratahs managed to take to the field on Sunday, with the former cruising to victory at GIO Stadium in Canberra.

What a day, to be a Brumby! #BRUvWAR pic.twitter.com/Qa90p0PhQs

— Plus500 Brumbies (@BrumbiesRugby) March 15, 2020

Tom Wright and Solomone Kata scored two tries apiece to lead the Brumbies to their fourth consecutive victory over the Waratahs, whose slim finals chances were dealt a major blow.

The visiting Waratahs twice led the derby in the first half through captain Rob Simmons and Mark Nawaqanitawase, but on both occasions, they were pegged back by the Brumbies.

A quick-fire Kata double and Cadeyrn Neville's try gave the Brumbies – who lost captain Allan Alaalatoa to an arm injury after half-an-hour – a 21-14 half-time lead.

The Australian Conference-leading Brumbies added another four tries in the second half thanks to Wright, Joe Powell and Tom Banks – Noah Lolesio finishing with four conversions.

Photo Getty Images Caption: Tom Wright celebrates scoring a try for the Brumbies