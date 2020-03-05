Coronavirus: Olympics rugby sevens test event cancelled

The Japanese Rugby Football Union announced that next month's Asia Sevens Invitational, which was to double as a test event for rugby sevens at the 2020 Games, has been cancelled due to concerns over the spreading of the deadly virus.

Organisers are now hoping to reschedule the rugby sevens test event at some stage when the situation is more safe.

Rugby sevens made its Olympics debut at the last Games at Rio 2016.

"Tokyo 2020 has received notification from Japan Rugby Football Union that the Asia Sevens Invitational 2020 tournament, scheduled to take place between 25 and 26 April, has been cancelled due to concerns relating to novel coronavirus," a statement from Games organisers said.

"After confirming it is safe to do so, Tokyo 2020 nevertheless will carry out the tests in some form and will consult with the International Olympic Committee, World Rugby and other relevant organisations to determine the content of such tests."

A test event for sports climbing, which is set to debut in Tokyo, has also been adjusted.

Instead of using international athletes for that test on Friday organisers said Tokyo 2020 staff would now climb the walls to "test operational readiness".

The Japanese government and the International Olympic Committee this week both insisted that plans to hold the Tokyo Olympics were still on track.