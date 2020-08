Blues chief executive Andrew Hore has confirmed to TVNZ News that all 43,236 tickets for Sunday's game have been sold.

The Crusaders sealed the title at the weekend with a 32-22 win over the Highlanders in Christchurch.

New Zealand's five Super Rugby teams have reported increased crowd numbers, a welcome financial boost after the COVID-19 shutdown.

The Crusaders will face the Blues at 3.35pm this Sunday while the Highlanders will take on the Hurricanes at 7.05pm Saturday.