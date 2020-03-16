Entire Super Rugby team go into self-isolation

The Bulls suffered a defeat to Reds in Brisbane on Saturday and was scheduled to face the Waratahs before heading to New Zealand on their four-week Australia tour.

However, the Bulls are now returning home following SANZAAR’s decision to suspend the tournament indefinitely amid the global Coronavirus pandemic.

Following SANZAAR’S announcement of the Super Rugby tournament being suspended, we can confirm that the Bulls team will be returning to South Africa and are expected to touch down on Monday evening.

“The entire touring group will go into self-isolation for 14 days,”

Aside from the Bulls Super Rugby side’s isolation, the Blue Bulls Company has also instructed senior fringe players and juniors not to report to Loftus.

“BBCo management has also urged all the other players (Juniors and SuperSport Rugby Challenge) not to report to Loftus for regular duty until further notice.

“The welfare and safety of our players and the public is our first priority and we will abide with the relative governing bodies and authorities.”

The coronavirus outbreak has decimated the sporting schedule and left major doubts over some of 2020’s biggest events, with all major rugby tournaments worldwide now suspended.

SANZAAR made the decision to suspend the 2020 Super Rugby tournament at the conclusion of this weekend’s matches for the foreseeable future.

The Six Nations game between Wales and Scotland in Cardiff on Saturday was postponed on Friday, joining the games between France and Ireland and Italy against England.

The Guinness PRO14 was suspended indefinitely.

Sunday’s Premiership Rugby Cup final between Sale and Harlequins was originally given the go-ahead on Friday, only to be postponed following an individual on staff developing symptoms consistent with coronavirus.