Experienced Fiji 7s team ready for Hamilton

Livai Ikanikoda returns to the team for his first tournament of the season and was expected to bring his signature strength and leadership to the side while Asaeli Tuivuaka has earnt re-selection and hoped to inject more physicality and power into the team.

In the forwards, Kavekini Tabu retains his position after making his debut in Dubai.

Baber also holds high expectations for Sevu Mocenacagi, Josua Vakurunabili and Apenisa Cakaubalavu.

Jerry Tuwai and Ratu Meli Derenalagi will share the captaincy in the absence of Paula Drainisinukula who has been sidelined with a hand injury.

Gareth Baber said discipline would be key to turning their season's fortunes around.

Fiji sit sixth on the World Series table after disappointing finishes in Dubai and Cape Town.

However Baber insisted that after an intensive five week training block his squad would be ready to right the ship in Hamilton next weekend.

He said being more disciplined would help make 2020 a success.

"It's changing habits [and] behaviours which have existed for long periods at a time we keep on at that constantly in the sessions with the likes of immediate fines and punishments after training to keep them where they need to be."

Fiji will open the New Zealand tournament with pool matches against Samoa, Australia and Argentina.

Fiji squad:

Sevuloni Mocenacagi, Josua Vakurunabili, Asaeli Tuivuaka, Kavekini Tabu, Apenisa Cakaubalavu, Ratu Meli Derenalagi, Vilimoni Botitu, Waisea Nacuqu, Jerry Tuwai, Alasio Naduva, Aminiasi Tuimaba, Napolioni Ratu, Livai Ikanikoda.