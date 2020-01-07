Fatialofa requires surgery

New Zealander Fatialofa injured his neck during the Warriors' 62-5 loss to Saracens at Allianz Park on Saturday and was taken to St Mary's Hospital in London.

The former Hurricanes forward remains in the intensive care unit but is awake and has his family with him.

A Warriors statement read: "Initial scans were positive showing no broken bones, however, [Fatialofa] has some bruising and swelling on his spinal cord.

"He will undergo surgery this evening in order to relieve the pressure caused by the bruising and help restore function.

"Nick Tait, Warriors' club doctor, and the club's medical team are in daily contact with Michael's neurosurgeon.

"Michael and his wife, Tatiana, have been overwhelmed by messages and offers of support from the rugby community across the world.

"Warriors players, staff and club co-owners Colin Goldring and Jason Whittingham, have also been closely involved in supporting Michael and his family.

"We will issue a further update on Michael's condition when appropriate."

Photo Getty Images Caption: Worcester Warriors lock Michael Fatialofa