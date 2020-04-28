Fifita undergoes knee surgery

The back-rower required an operation after suffering damage to his lateral meniscus.

With restrictions on elective surgery in place amid the coronavirus pandemic, a trio of surgeons agreed Fifita's case met the necessary criteria for him to go under the knife.

The NRL club confirmed the procedure had been a success, but offered no timescale for the 20-year-old's recovery.

David Fifita has recently undergone surgery on his knee to repair his lateral meniscushttps://t.co/zbUPYudgCY pic.twitter.com/vZtLxGkmRs

"The surgery was successful and David is recovering at home and has commenced rehabilitation," read a statement from the Broncos on Monday.

"We are all looking forward to David returning to full training and playing when this process has been completed."

NRL action is set to resume from May 28.

