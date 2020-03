Vilimoni Botitu and Aminiasi Tuimaba scored two tries each while Jerry Tuwai, Asaeli Tuivuaka and Livai Ikanikoda scored a try each.

Fiji led 19-7 at half-time.

Captain, Meli Derenalagi was yellow carded in the first half for challenging a player in mid-air.

South Africa beat New Zealand 17-0 in the second Cup semifinal.

NZ beat France 29-14 in their quarterfinal while South Africa beat USA 12-10.