Former All Blacks captain Kieran Read eyes Mitre 10 Cup return

Read, who is contracted with Toyota Verblitz, is back in New Zealand after the Japanese Top League season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With the next Japanese season not kicking off until January 2021, Read is interested in playing in the 2020 Mitre 10 Cup season, which is due to start on September 11.

Read has played 37 games for Canterbury in the domestic competition, although in his last contract with New Zealand Rugby he was aligned with Counties Manukau, where he grew up.

"I would [be interested]," Read told Sky Sport's The Pod. "It's a possibility. There needs to be a few things to happen.

"I think it's just exciting if the All Blacks are back playing in that competition. I remember that's what it was like when I was younger watching the games on the hill at Pukekohe.