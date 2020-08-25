Further delay on future of North v South rugby match

The match was initially scheduled for this Saturday at Eden Park but New Zealand Rugby (NZR)pushed the date back by a week to 5 September due to Auckland being at Alert Level 3.

NZR initially said it would make a decision about the game on Monday but then delayed that until Tuesday.

It's now saying it will be another 24 hours before a decision is announced.

The government announced on Monday that Auckland would remain at Alert Level 3 until 11.59pm Sunday 30 August, before moving to Level 2 for at least a week.

The rest of the country will stay at Alert Level 2 until at least Sunday 6 September.

That means if the game were to go ahead on Saturday week, in either location, it would be without a crowd.

However, Auckland will have a ten person limit on gatherings at level two, rather than 100, which could affect Eden Park's ability to host the match.

The North and South teams would likely have to assemble in Auckland or Wellington on Monday week.