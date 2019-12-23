Giant Wallaby Coleman set for London Irish home debut

London Irish director of rugby Declan Kidney has named his team to play and 6 foot 8 inch, 122kg lock Coleman will make his first Premiership start in front of a home crowd at the Madejski Stadium.

Danny Hobbs-Awoyemi, Saia Fainga’a and Ollie Hoskins make up the front row with Ruan Botha and Adam Coleman in the second row. Steve Mafi and Blair Cowan are the flankers, with Cowan captaining the side. Albert Tuisue continues at number 8.

Ben Meehan and Stephen Myler are scrum half and fly half respectively, with Terrence Hepetema and Tom Stephenson combining in the midfield. Ollie Hassell-Collins, Curtis Rona and Paddy Jackson make up the back three.

London Irish director of rugby, Declan Kidney said: “It will be great to play in front our home supporters again in what I’m sure will be a tough match on Sunday.”

Bath Rugby make 10 changes to the starting line-up following the Heineken Champions Cup defeat to Clermont Auvergne, as the Blue, Black and White return to Gallagher Premiership action.

Anthony Watson returns to the starting line-up following an injury, picked up in the Heineken Champions Cup match against Harlequins in November, whilst Semesa Rokoduguni also joins his fellow England international on the wide channels. Tom Homer retains his place at full-back.

Jonathan Joseph returns to the fold and joins Jamie Roberts in midfield, with Will Chudley and Rhys Priestland returning to create a new half-back partnership.

Beno Obano, Tom Dunn and Will Stuart come into the front row, whilst McNally joins Elliott Stooke, who will make his 100th Club appearance, at second row.

Tom Ellis shuffles to 6 with the returning Sam Underhill, who comes into the back row at blindeside to replace Mike Williams whilst Josh Bayliss retains his spot at No.8.