Glasgow Warriors officially confirm Leone Nakarawa is returning to club

The Fijian is due to arrive in Glasgow today (Thursday 2nd), having put pen-to-paper on a deal until the end of the season.

The 31-year-old made 69 appearances for the Warriors in his first spell at the club, following his debut against Connacht at the Sportsground in November 2013.

Nakarawa – who is comfortable in the second-row or back-row – quickly became a firm favourite with the Warrior Nation, with his signature offloading ability lighting up many a match in both the Guinness PRO14 and Heineken Champions Cup.