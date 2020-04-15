Good progress made in Rugby Australia pays talks with players

Castle, Rugby AU directors Phil Waugh and Daniel Herbert, RUPA chairman Campbell Fisher and CEO Justin Harrison and representatives from Australia's national teams and four Super Rugby teams were on a two-hour video conference on Tuesday.

In a statement Castle said she felt "good progress" was made in the hookup.

RUPA is set to go back to its members to communicate the results of the meeting, something that appears to be the key in working towards a deal.

"We have made good progress today following a meeting with RUPA and a number of players from across each of our professional teams.

"There are 192 professional players across the country and we understand RUPA wanting to consult broadly with their membership on these discussions.

"Both parties appreciate what is at stake and the players recognise their role and shared responsibility in securing the future and helping the game navigate through this unprecedented challenge.

"We thank RUPA and the players for working constructively towards finding a short-term solution to shore up the long-term future of Rugby in Australia."

The Waratahs have opted against standing down their players without pay despite the fact that no player pay agreement has been reached between Rugby Australia and Rugby Union Players' Association.

NSW's players are due to be paid their monthly salaries on Wednesday.

Rugby Australia has reportedly requested players take a 65 per cent pay cut for at least the next three months, a prospect that the players' association has rejected.

Rugby AU CEO Raelene Castle recently announced that she would be taking a 65 per cent pay cut for the next six months, a 15 per cent increase on her initial decision to take a 50 per cent cut.

Three-quarters of Rugby Australia's administration staff have been stood down since April 1, until June 30.