Hamilton 7s to have no quarterfinals

A new format has been placed by World Rugby for the tournament next month where teams who finish first in their pools will directly qualify to the semifinals.

Fiji who is the defending Hamilton 7s champion will need to win all their pool matches to keep their hopes of retaining their title alive.

Fiji is pooled with Australia, Argentina, and Samoa.

Cape Town 7s champions New Zealand are in Pool A with Scotland, USA and Wales while South Africa are in Pool B with Kenya, England and Japan.

France has been drawn with Ireland, Canada and Spain in Pool C.

The Hamilton 7s will be held from the 25th to the 26th of next month.