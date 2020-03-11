The inaugural Global Rapid Rugby season arrives this weekend

Six teams will compete for $1 million in prize money in a competition that features a number of rule changes that promote faster, attacking rugby.

Billionaire mining magnate Andrew Forrest put his money where his mouth was when the Force were axed from Super Rugby in 2017, pumping millions of dollars to set up GRR.

The Force played a series of exhibition games in 2018, which was followed by a Showcase Series last year.

But 2020 is the official launch of GRR, with competition points and a grand final berth now on the line.

It all begins on Saturday in a double header at HBF Park, with Manuma Samoa taking on South China Tigers, before the Western Force do battle with a Malaysia Valke outfit featuring plenty of South African players.

The other round-one fixture will be Fijian Latui hosting the China Lions under lights in Suva.