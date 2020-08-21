Inter-island rugby match postponed

The match was originally due to be played at Auckland's Eden Park on Saturday week but when Auckland went into level three lockdown New Zealand rugby made contingency plans for Wellington.

NZR exemptions from the Ministry of Health for 14 players and five support staff but these have been denied.

"We're disappointed that the game can't go ahead at this stage next week, but we understand and respect the Government's decision. We're no different from hundreds of other New Zealanders who have also had their requests for exemption turned down, so we have to abide by the decision," Lendrum said.

The match has been postponed until September the 5th but NZR has still to decide whether it will be in Auckland or Wellington.

A decision on that will be made on Monday when the Government announces whether Auckland remains in lockdown.

"We know everyone wants the game to go ahead, the players and fans are all looking forward to it and we think it'll be a real boost for the country during these unsettling times," Lendrum said.

"So we remain solution-focussed, will look to get the game played a week later and remain excited at the prospect of these two teams going head to head."