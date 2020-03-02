Joey Leilua takes Warriors to pieces in barnstorming Tigers debut

Replacement hooker Reynolds barrelled over from dummy-half near halftime to level the scores 6-6- before the visitors controlled the second spell on Sunday against the injury-hit Warriors.

It will have been a sweet moment for the 30-year-old former Blues Origin star, who was only cleared this week of domestic violence allegations after NSW police dropped charges against him.

Reynolds’ try preceded a dominant second half for the Tigers, who crossed twice through winger David Nofoaluma and through a sharp chip and chase from Luke Brooks.

Nofoaluma’s second try was set up a by a sharp bust from centre Joey Leilua, the former Canberra ace at times showing what a fine acquisition he could be.

The Warriors’ only try was a 20th-minute effort from winger Ken Maumalo, set up by Kodi Nikorima and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck.

The hosts were directionless for much of the second half without captain Tuivasa-Sheck, who was off the field to have an ankle injury iced.

The classy fullback later described the problem as minor but the club will still be sweating on knocks picked up prop Agnatius Paasi (ankle) and lock Lachlan Burr (neck), who failed to see out the game.

Tigers co-captain Moses Mbye didn’t return after an early head knock and knee strain in the same collision.

He was cleared of any consussion issues. Both teams were at close to full strength but the Tigers will come away with more positivity after shaking off some early handling errors.

Leilua and Benji Marshall were sharpest among their backs while the Warriors will have been heartened by the strong return from injury of second-rower Tohu Harris, in his first game in nine months.