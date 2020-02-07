Mo'unga out and McKenzie in for Super Rugby showdown

Lingering knee and groin injuries for Crusaders first five-eighth Richie Mo'unga means coach Scott Robertson has rearranged his backline for the round two match.

Regular Crusaders fullback David Havili will start at first five-eighth for the first time at Super Rugby level to fill the gap left by Mo'unga who left the field during the Crusaders opening round win over the Waratahs.

Will Jordan moves to fullback and Sevu Reece lines up on the right wing.

Despite the loss of 17-game All Black Mo'unga, the Crusaders will not be short on experience.

The Crusaders have named seven All Blacks in the run-on side, including prop Joe Moody and wing George Bridge who start for the first time this season.

Codie Taylor has been named to start this week, while captain Scott Barrett and the midfield combination of Jack Goodhue and Braydon Ennor, remain from last week's starting team.

Forwards Tom Christie and Cullen Grace also retain their spots in the match day 23 following debuts in round one.

Chiefs coach Warren Gatland has also made some changes to his starting line-up which beat the Blues in the opening round.

All Black Damian McKenzie makes his return to the field at fullback.

McKenzie's 2019 season was cut short by a knee injury and a tight abductor kept him out of last week's game.

The experienced Aaron Cruden will start in the number 10 jersey and will combine with Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi at halfback.

All Black Anton Lienert-Brown will join Quinn Tupaea starting in the midfield at 12 and 13 respectively.

Following an 80-minute performance in the season opener, prop Aidan Ross will again start at loosehead alongside hooker Samisoni Taukei'aho.

Joining the pair will be All Black prop Atu Moli in the only change to the forward pack, replacing Nepo Laulala who has been side-lined with a knee injury.

The locking combination of Tyler Ardron and Mitchell Brown alongside loose forwards Lachlan Boshier and Mitchell Karpik remain unchanged as does Chiefs captain Sam Cane at number eight.

Hooker Bradley Slater will be joined by experienced Bay of Plenty prop in Ross Geldenhuys who will debut for the Chiefs.

Fellow debutant Waikato prop Ollie Norris will come off the bench for his first Super Rugby game.

Naitoa Ah Kuoi and Pita Gus Sowakula will provide loose forward cover once again in addition to All Black Brad Weber covering Tahuriorangi at halfback.

Gatland said he was looking forward to seeing the Chiefs challenge the defending title holders.

"Last week we achieved the desired result on the scoreboard, but there were plenty of learnings for the group," Gatland said.

"This week we need to take those learnings an implement them, ensuring we are patient with ball in hand and a nuisance when we are defending."

The Chiefs host the Crusaders in Hamilton on Saturday with kickoff at 7.05pm.