One new cap in Fiji 7s squad for LA, Vancouver

Head coach Gareth Baber said the Police star's consistent work ethic and attitude to training has impressed.

"He's got a maturity about his game, and he knows the game of sevens, he just loves to work, he's got a great work ethic and that's what we love about him."

The other 13 players in the touring squad remain unchanged with Meli Derenalagi retaining the captaincy in the continued absence of regular skipper Paula Dranisinukula.

The reigning World Series champions won their first win of the current campaign in Sydney three weeks ago and are sixth in the overall standings, 23 points behind leaders New Zealand.

But Baber believes the team will need to lift to another level across all areas of their game in North America.

"With big effort from the boys we will continue to get better in every tournament we play," he said.

"I'm quite pleased with the way that we've been training, and now, we've got a good opportunity going into LA against teams that have beaten us previously, to step up."

The USA Sevens are back in Los Angeles for the first time in 14 years, with Fiji having finished sixth during last year's State-side stopover in Las Vegas.

The Fijians have been drawn to play South Korea, France and Argentina in pool play next weekend, with LA marking the return of the traditional tournament format including quarter finals.