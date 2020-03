Ovins thrashed Shepherds 19-0 to win the prize money for the women’s division.

Boosting the side were the Vanuatu national women’s core players and two Fijian players captain, Sisi Roqara and Amele Gavidi.

Ovins was one of the only two women’s teams that registered for the tournament.

Former Fijian provincial rugby player, Pita Natoga, is currently coaching the team.