Owner's presence no problem for Warriors players

Robinson hit the headlines last week when he revealed sacked coached Stephen Kearney was the wrong personality for the New Zealand NRL club, while also stating they would be letting go of both playmaker Blake Green and outside back Gerard Beale after this season.

Based on the Gold Coast-based, the club owner had joined the team at their training base in New South Wales and was set to be part of the Warriors camp for around a month.

Tevaga didn't expect that to create any tension, despite Robinson's actions and comments.

"The thing about him is when he wants something done he does it straight away and he's honest about it.

"There's no fluffing around, no beating around the bush, he's just straight up.

"Robbo's a good guy. I have no dramas with him and I don't think that any of the team does but we'll see if he addresses [the players] in the next couple of days."

Robinson's revelations came just a day prior to the Warriors come-from-behind 26-16 victory over the Broncos in Gosford on Saturday night.

Green, in particular, had a strong hand in the result, and Tevaga said he wasn't surprised to the 33-year-old playmaker and Beale stand up and perform after what had been tough news for many in the team to take.

"I'm not gonna lie, it's not nice to read but at the end of the day [Robinson] does own club.

"I didn't even know about what had been said about Greenie and Bealey until after our game and it was evident in the way they played that they use that as motivation to put in a good performance."

After the match, Green said he had felt irritated and as if he had a point to prove in the wake of Robinson's comments.

Warriors hooker Wayde Egan said, like Tevaga, he wasn't surprised to see Green play so well.

"It definitely speaks highly of Blake. He's probably one of my favourite players to play with.

"He's got so much knowledge, he's so smart and he's the ultimate professional. It doesn't shock me at all that he went out and put in a performance like that.

"He's a great player and I'm sure he'll keep playing footy for a couple more years."