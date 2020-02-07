Sevu Reece commits to New Zealand Rugby and Crusaders

The news comes on the back of the 22-year-old's breakout season last year. Reece was called into the Crusaders as a replacement before joining the squad fulltime. His blistering pace and sharp finishing saw him top the try-scoring chart for the Super Rugby season with 15 tries.

His year got better when he was picked for the All Blacks for the Rugby Championship, and then the Rugby World Cup squad. He played seven tests in total in 2019, including four matches at RWC2019, and scored four tries.

Reece has tacked a year onto his current contract, having signed a two-year contract extension with the Crusaders last July.

Reece said: "2019 was a surreal season for me with the Crusaders and All Blacks, so it was an easy decision to extend my time with the Crusaders club and continue to push for higher honours.

"I'm loving my rugby at the moment and have had the opportunity to work with some amazing players and coaches, who have inspired me on and off the field. I'm really looking forward to what the 2020 season has in store."

Crusaders head coach Scott Robertson added: "Sevu is a special player, and we're excited that he's extended his time with the Crusaders and New Zealand Rugby.

"He was our 2019 rookie of the year, who slotted into our environment seamlessly and took Super Rugby by storm with an outstanding debut season. I'm excited to work with him again this season and watch him go from strength to strength."

All Blacks head coach Ian Foster also welcomed Reece's decision.

"He's a young player who made great strides in his first season of professional rugby and we look forward to watching his development during the Investec Super Rugby season."