Sharks claim first win of NRL season

The Sharks beat the North Queensland Cowboys 26-16 in Townsville on Saturday night.

But the result did not come without some worrying pre-match moments for the visitors, who scored five tries to three on their way to victory.

Six Sharks players, including Kiwis halfback Shaun Johnson, failed pre-game temperature checks, putting their participation in the game in doubt.

All six were eventually cleared to play after passing a subsequent second test.

Earlier on Saturday, Parramatta scored a controversial 19-16 win over Manly.

The Sea Eagles looked to have pulled off a dramatic comeback from 18-2 down when Reuben Garrick scored in the final minute.

But the try was ruled out for a forward pass, allowing the Eels to hang on.

NRL head of football Graham Annesley has admitted the decision was incorrect, with the ball going backwards from Tom Trbojevic's hands but floating forward in the air.