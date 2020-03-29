Sonny Bill Williams speaks out in favour of pay cuts

Williams became league’s highest paid player when he joined the Super League club on a two-year contract worth $10m, but with sport worldwide struggling from the impact of the pandemic, he would readily do his part to help the game financially.

“100 per cent, I would be that way inclined,” Williams told the UK’s Sky Sports News when asked about a pay cut.

“When it comes to taking pay cuts, to keep the game afloat, it would be crazy not to think that’s going to occur, especially with the way things are happening in the sporting world.

“I consider myself in a privileged position and [I am] taking a step back and understanding that sport is just a game and there are things in life that are more important.

“But in terms of sport, it is crazy to think some organisations might not make it through.”

Pay cuts appear to be making their way into sports worldwide, with various bodies announcing reduced salaries for staff and players.

All Blacks coach Ian Foster told Newstalk ZB‘s Martin Devlin that the All Blacks coaching staff had already agreed to a pay cut, and cuts to player salaries would soon follow.

English rugby has already been hit by pay cuts, with national team coach Eddie Jones agreeing to a 25 per cent reduction in his salary, while six Premiership rugby sides have also agreed to take 25 per cent pay cuts.

Football players from German clubs Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund have also agreed to take pay cuts, with a 20 per cent reduction in salary, while the NRL will reportedly ask its players to cop a mammoth 87 per cent pay cut while the competition is in lockdown.