Stormers retain Kolisi and Du Toit

Flanker Kolisi, who captained the Springboks to Rugby World Cup glory in November, and World Rugby Player of the Year Du Toit have committed their futures to the Cape Town-based Super Rugby side until 2021.

Steven Kitshoff, Bongi Mbonambi, Scarra Ntubeni, Frans Malherbe, Damian Willemse and Dillyn Leyds will also remain with the Stormers.

They finished bottom of the South African standings in 2019 and head coach John Dobson knows they must realise their potential after securing the services of such key men.

"Players like Siya Kolisi, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Steven Kitshoff, Bongi Mbonambi, Scarra Ntubeni, Dillyn Leyds, Damian Willemse and Frans Malherbe are part of the fabric of Stormers rugby, so it is fantastic to know that they will all be around to add value to our team environment in the next two years," said Dobson.

"We know what these players offer on and off the field, the challenge now is to get the most out of their considerable talents."

World Cup-winning captain Siya Kolisi is one of eight Springboks who have signed contract extensions with Western Province Rugby and will play for the DHL Stormers in 2020 and beyond - https://t.co/YGyXGZ5wCl #iamastormer

— DHL STORMERS (@THESTORMERS) December 17, 2019

Springboks skipper Kolisi said: "I have been playing with some of these guys my whole career and we are all looking forward to reaching new heights in a Stormers jersey.

"We have a strong group of senior players and talented youngsters coming through all the time, which is what we need to reach our goal of rewarding the faithful for their incredible support.

"I know it has been a tough few years for us and our faithful, we really appreciate them for sticking with us and hopefully we will have plenty to celebrate in the future."