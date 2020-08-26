Titans re-sign Holbrook until end of 2024

Holbrook has recommitted to the club until the end of 2024 to ensure he is not caught up in the code's annual coaching merry-go-round.

The rookie mentor was already signed for another 12 months on his original Titans contract but as revealed by NRL.com earlier this month, the club was proactive in starting negotiations early with their coach.

His new three-year deal binds the club and coach together longer than any of his contemporaries in the most cut-throat of businesses.

Holbrook's new deal was announced just two hours before Anthony Seibold prepared to front a press conference up the highway at Brisbane, confirming his own exit from the Broncos after just 20 months as head coach.

That Holbrook's extension outlasts the current contracts of Trent Robinson and Brad Arthur (signed until the end of 2022), Ricky Stuart and Ivan Cleary (2023) and even the yet to begin three-year deals of Trent Barrett (Bulldogs) and Nathan Brown (Warriors) is a significant show of faith from the Titans.

“The next few years is an exciting time for the club, with everyone all working hard for a successful future,” Holbrook said.

“I would like to thank all the Titans staff and the club’s owners in the Frizelle and Kelly families, chair Dennis Watt and the board of directors as they have been extremely supportive of myself at a professional level and my family since we arrived.

“All of us are very excited to be staying with the Titans long term.”

Holbrook's first season at the club has shown signs of improvement beyond their current 13th spot on the ladder with four wins and five losses from the past six games.

A multimillion-dollar recruitment drive has swung into gear since Holbrook's arrival from St Helens, with one of the most significant roster turnovers in the club's history to form the bedrock of his Titans tenure.

Broncos representative second-rower David Fifita has been headhunted on one of the largest deals in NRL history, while forwards Tino Fa'asuamaleaui (Storm) and Herman Ese'ese (Knights) have also been attracted to the club.

At the same time big earners Shannon Boyd (retired), Bryce Cartwright (to be released), Ryan James (Raiders), Jai Arrow (Rabbitohs) and Nathan Peats (unlikely to be extended) will move on at the end of 2020, well and truly signalling a new era under Holbrook.

"The positive influence and overall development of our squad under Justin’s guidance in his maiden year is very obvious” CEO Steve Mitchell said.

"Justin is highly regarded by our player group and throughout the game.

"I am sure our members and fans will be thrilled that he will be heading up our coaching program for the next four years."