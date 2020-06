The Vanuatu Association of Sports and Olympic Committee is encouraging local clubs to sign their teams up for the competition.

All the clubs that are willing to participate in the one-day tournament, are expected to be at VASANOC House, on Thursday from 12-1pm.

Interested teams are being urged to send one rep to the meeting house where all the information regarding the tournament will be given out by the organizing committee.

The local rugby 7s tournament will be held on 24 July.