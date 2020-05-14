Vanuatu Rugby Union to review 2020 plan

The union is prioritizing ways in getting back on track with activities lined up for this year.

The COVID-19 has affected sporting activities this year, which includes local competition and training, and rugby is one of them.

VRU president John Miller Kalo said they had organized a plan of activities before Covid-19 became a serious pandemic in the pacific region.

“This year our plans was having 7s tournaments to start the season starting from February in all public holidays and after the 7s season we go straight to 15s season.”

“In between the tournament we will have referee refresher course and schools rugby. Four schools have been participating with us Malapoa College, Lycee, Central and Epauto High School.”

“Now since this COVID 19 crisis has stopped us from our first plan but we are hoping to have a tournament during the Independence Day celebration,” Kalo said.

VRU has also been seeking advice from VASANOC regarding their competitions.