 

Warriors players may have extended stay in Australia

BY: Loop Pacific
10:48, July 15, 2020
202 reads

Homesick Warriors' players will have to remain in Australia for another week beyond their self-imposed deadline.

The players gave the National Rugby League until July 19th to get exemptions from Australian government agencies for their families to join them in New South Wales.

If the NRL fail to get the exemptions - the club says it will allow the four players considering leaving to head home on Monday after Sunday's game against the Sharks.

However, RNZ understands there are no available flights until July 27th and players will have to stay and play against the Roosters on July 25th before they can get out of Australia.

Ken Maumalo, David Fusitu'a, Agnatius Pasi and King Vuniyayawa have all indicated they would head home to be with their families.

     

Photo Getty Images 

Source: 
RNZ Pacific
Tags: 
Warriors
NRL
COVID-19
  • 202 reads