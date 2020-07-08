 

Coronavirus costly for European teams

BY: Loop Pacific
14:29, July 8, 2020
The novel coronavirus pandemic is likely to cost Europe's top-flight football clubs almost $7 billion in lost revenue, a study published by the association which represents them said.

The analysis by the European Club Association also warned that the biggest losses would be felt next season, even if it is played in full.

European football was brought to a near standstill in March and, although many leagues restarted last month, most had to do so without spectators. This was a particular blow in smaller leagues where clubs are more dependent on gate receipts for their income.

There are more than 700 first division clubs in Europe's 55 national associations although a recent study by European soccer's governing body UEFA showed that the top 30 of them rake in nearly half of the total revenue.

     

Source: 
Reuters/RNZ Pacific
