He was jostling for position with compatriot Dylan Groenewegen in the final metres when they cam together and Jokobsen crashed into the barriers and collided with a race official.

Groenewegen, who is the team-mate of New Zealander George Bennett, was disqualified from the race for causing the crash with the UCI issuing a statement strongly condemning what it called his "dangerous behaviour."

Groenewegen now faces disciplinary action.

Bennett isn't competing in the tour.