Lautoka FC 1-1 Malampa Revivors FC

Revivors forward Andre Batick was shown a red card in the 35th minute for a dangerous tackle, leaving Malampa with only 10 men.

Playing short-handed didn’t dampen their endeavor though and for much of the contest they looked the more likely team to score a winner.

They made countless breaks against the run of play as the match wore on – clearly adapting to the conditions better – but they were unable to break the deadlock.

Both sides got on the board within the first half hour as Azariah Soromon opened the scoring for the home side before Lautoka import Jack Caunter converted a penalty to even the ledger.

Penalties were a theme of the day and Soromon had the chance to put his side in a position to bank all three points, but he blasted his second-half penalty attempt over the crossbar.

Malampa played in front of a noisy home crowd who roared every time the Revivors went on the attack and coach Steve Varegali was pleased with his team’s effort.

“Yes, we are really happy with the point and we believe that our players have done very well,” Varegali said.

Lautoka’s goalkeeper Liam Anderson was busy throughout the game and played a key role for his side in his Champions League debut.

“Liam played very well, the keeper saved a couple of goals,” Lautoka coach Ananda Swamy said.

“I’m happy with the point but the performance, playing against 10 players, we should have grabbed the three points.”

Everyone will be back at it again in Group B on Tuesday on match day two.