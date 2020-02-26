Lebron: No closure over Kobe

Lakers great Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were killed in a helicopter crash, along with seven others, in California last month.

Thousands packed into Staples Center on Monday for an emotional memorial service – Bryant's wife Vanessa, Michael Jordan and Shaquille O'Neal delivering heartfelt speeches.

James reflected on the service and Bryant's death prior to Tuesday's NBA clash against the New Orleans Pelicans.

"It's never a closure. It's never going to be a closure," James said. "I mean, we continue to live on his legacy and continue to have our hearts heavy with both sadness and with happiness for his family that are still here.

"So, it's not a closure. But it was a celebration which was well received from not only the Laker faithful, not only the family here, but everybody around the world."

James added: "Emotionally a wreck, like everyone else. Another challenging day for all of us. Like you've been hearing me talk about the last couple times you guys asked me about the whole situation, it's just been hard to kind of talk about it. Trying not to go back. It's just tough."

"One thing I can come out of it saying is how strong and how bold and how powerful Vanessa is," James continued. "To stand up there the way she did, to give that speech the way she gave that speech. I commend her.

"My heart is with their family still. With his three daughters that are still here. With his wife. With his mom and dad and his sisters. It was just a very difficult day. Obviously a celebration but it was a difficult day for all of us. So, I appreciate it. If we could move onto tonight, that would be great."

