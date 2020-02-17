Malampa Revivors FC keen to play for home fans

More than 5,000 people are expected at Luganville Soccer City Stadium as Malampa debut as an OFC Champions League host.

The hometown Revivors have never made the quarter-finals of the OFC Champions League and Group B look to be in a tough pool to advance from.

Malampa coach Steve Varegali said his team is ready to perform in front of their fans.

“They must do their best in order to achieve our objective,” he said.

“Our players have prepared really well. They are ready for these three games in front of us.”

Teams;

Lautoka FC; – 1. Liam ANDERSON, 2. Jack CAUNTER, 3. Zibraaz SAHIB, 4. Shazil ALI, 5. Poasa BAINIVALU, 7. Dave RADRIGAI, 8. Edward AARON, 9. Edward JUSTIN, 10. Navneel NAND, 11. Alex SANIEL, 13. Shivam NAIDU, 14. Shameel RAO, 15. Sekove FINAU, 17. Merrill NAND, 18. Arami MANUMANUBHAI, 21. Jason THOMAS, 22. Joela BIUVANUA, 24. Tevita RABAKEWA

Head Coach – Ananda SWAMY (Fiji)

Malampa Revivors FC; – 1. Julian MALNAIM, 2. Loic BOULET, 3. Tasso JEFFREY, 4. Jesse KALOPONG, 5. Lency PHILIP, 6. Armando RAVO, 7. Claude ARU, 8. Dondy KILETEIR, 9. Bethuel OLLIE, 10. Ismael EDWARD, 11. Andre BATICK, 12. Michel SOKSOK, 13. Barry RAVO, 14. Samson WAMILY, 15. Peter MALERE, 16. Azariah SOROMON, 17. Edwin BAI, 18. Jimmy LUKAIHead Coach – Steve VAREGALI (Vanuatu)