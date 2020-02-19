Malampa Revivors settle for another draw against Eels

The Vanuatu-based team had a strong start in the first five minutes as they scored their opening goal in the fifth minute through Edwin Bai.

The visitors regrouped and scored their equaliser in the 42nd minute through Joses Navo.

The score was locked at 1-all for both the teams at halftime.

At the start of the second half, Henderson Eels lifted intensity and enjoyed most possessions only to see Navo striking in their second goal to give them a 2-0 lead.

This did not dishearten Malampa Revivors who had an advantage of fan base support that erupted from their seats when Armando Ravo scored their equaliser 2-2.

Both teams kept to their game structures and sealed the game with a 2-2 all draw at full time.

Malampa Revivors will meet Lae City in their next game on Friday.