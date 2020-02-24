New stadium to be constructed soon in Vanuatu

The Vanuatu Football Federation (VFF) has confirmed that it will receive more funds over the next weeks and months for the construction, which has a total cost of Vt400 million.

The international football body FIFA had already transferred Vt10 million in 2018 to kick start VFF’s new stadium.

Surveying, engineering and levelling of the groundworks on the site have been done.

The engineering works were undertaken by local company, Qualao Consulting.

VFF Chief Executive Officer, Albert Manaroto said the first stage of the project consists of levelling the ground on the site and the next one that will soon be realized will be the fencing of the new stadium, following the latest approval of more funds by FIFA.

In October 2018, FIFA Development Officer and Development Manager Oceania at FIFA, Ronen Hershco, wrote an email to VFF CEO Manaroto advising him that a sum of USD100000 (Vt10 million) has been transferred to the VFF bank account, he also advised him that he (Manaroto) is also seeking approval from FIFA Finance Department to open an additional account for the Freshwater Mini Stadium.

VFF feels this advice is an obligation which will ease arrangements for the total funding of the new project as the national football body want to see new developments from its own in the country.

The new VFF Mini Stadium is scheduled to be completed next year.