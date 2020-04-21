Pacific Islanders can purchase Tokyo Olympics tickets

This includes Ni-Vans, Fijians, Samoans, Tuvaluans,Solomon Islanders, Papua New Guinea, Palau, Nauruans and American Samoa

KNT is the Authorised Ticket and Package Agent (ATR) and will endeavor to offer the same service for tickets and packages for these new dates and to protect those who have already purchased for the 2020 Games.

As far as tickets are concerned, the following is the latest information we have from the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Organising Committee (TOCOG): “As announced on 24 March 2020, the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 has been postponed.

In light of this postponement, the Tokyo Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games would like to state that the tickets that have been already purchased will be valid for the same session on the new date where possible.

- Your tickets will be refunded if you will not be able to attend the session on the newly scheduled date

- In case we cannot secure your place for a new date due to the change in schedule and/or venue, your tickets will be refunded.

- The timeline and process for possible refunds are still being determined The tickets that have been already purchased will be handled in line with the above principles.

“We will make a further announcement once the details of the Games, such as the dates, are decided.”KNT spokesperson said.

“We hope that this postponement will give the athletes of Oceania the time necessary to prepare for their best performances next summer in Tokyo!”

TOCOG have requested that the stated conditions apply to all NOC territories and KNT will adhere to these conditions.

Updated information will always be available on the KNT website: http://www.knt.co.jp/ec/2020/tokyo2020_onoc/

Should you have any questions please contact the Oceania helpdesk at KNT on: oceania_knt2020@or.knt.co.jp