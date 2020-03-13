Piha Pro postponed due to coronavirus concerns

The World Surf League (WSL) has decided to postpone all events in March.

"Coronavirus is having massive consequences for sporting events and gatherings of all kinds around the world, and we are no different," WSL chief executive Erik Logan said.

"We did not take this decision lightly as we are aware that it has a significant impact on the surfing community. However, the health and safety of our athletes, fans, and staff are paramount. We've been in close contact with our athletes and we feel strongly that this is the right thing to do right now."

Top World Surf League events haven't been to New Zealand for five years.

Eleven-time world champion Kelly Slater had already touched down in the country for the competition this weekend.

The Pro event was also one of the key lead-up tournaments for New Zealand surfers aiming to compete at the Tokyo Olympics - the first time that surfing has featured at an Olympics.