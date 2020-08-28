Polynesian Championship cancelled

The event that which was supposed to be in Nuku’alofa, Tonga was cancelled by the Oceania Athletics Council meeting on Wednesday.

Ongoing restrictions associated with the global pandemic and difficulties with international travel for the foreseeable future, have impacted the events.

The cancelled Championships include:

Melanesian Championships, Micronesian Championships, Oceania Half Marathon//Marathon, Oceania Combined Event Championships, Oceania Cross Country Championships, Oceania Trail Championships and Oceania 50km Walk Championships.

The Oceania Athletics Association said it did not take this decision lightly and was currently planning to be able to support athletes looking to qualify for the Tokyo 2020+1 Olympic Games and the 2022 World Championships.

“The OAA will continue to work with all its Member Federations, World Athletics, and all other relevant stakeholders to ensure that they can support athletes and federations in this difficult time.

"It is positive that most of our federations will be able to or have completed their National Championships in 2020."

OAA stated that it prioritized the health and safety of athletes, teams, organisers, partners, media, and all concerned people, including the public.