SBW bids family sad farewell as news of fight with AFL legend Barry Hall breaks

Williams had returned home for the birth of he and wife Alana's fourth child. He left again today, as news emerged from Australia of his next bout.

Hall rebuffed a potential rematch with former Cronulla Sharks skipper Paul Gallen in favour of fighting Williams.

Hall's eyeing off a super fight with Williams once the English Super League season comes to an end. Williams is playing his first season with the Toronto Wolfpack in the Super League.

Williams headed back to the Wolfpack in England today, saying he left his wife "crying at the door and the kids standing at the gate saying they diodn't want me to leave".

After Hall and Gallen fought out a controversial draw late last year, Australian boxing great and promoter Danny Green, declared negotiations surrounding a rematch broke down last week.

Green told The Sunday Telegraph the former Sydney Swans premiership winning star will "move on and fight Sonny Bill."

The report said Williams' manager Khoder Nasser was on board for a bout in Sydney this year.

"I've done two previous deals with Khoder and it's always been a handshake," Green was quoted as saying.

"I trust him. Barry's keen, they're keen."

Before negotiations broke down, momentum was gaining on a potential rematch with Gallen.

Green said he met all of Gallen's four conditions, but negotiations had broken down.

"It's been frustrating but that can happen in the boxing game."

When Gallen was informed of the news to move on from a rematch, he poured scorn on Green's version of events.

"I've got no idea what he's talking about," Gallen said.

"If he wants to run off and fight Sonny Bill, good luck to him. It would sell one-tenth of what me and Sonny would."

Hall, 43, is a retired professional AFL star who played for St Kilda, the Sydney Swans and Western Bulldogs and kicked more than 100 goal for each.

He was the first player to kick more than 100 goals for three different clubs.

He captained the Sydney Swans to their 2005 AFL Grand Final victory.

Williams returned home for the birth of his fourth child last week.

On Monday he departed against to rejoin the Wolfpack in Britain.