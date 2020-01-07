Simon Keen is new High Performance Manager for Vanuatu Cricket

In a recent post on its social media, Vanuatu Cricket said the team is keen to have the 32 year-old as part of their coaching staff.

“We are thrilled to announce that we are kicking off 2020 with a new High Performance Manager, Mr Simon Keen!”

Keen is not new to the cricket scene with his playing career going back to include him representing two Big Bash Franchises being Sydney 6’s and Sydney Thunder and the Australian U19's team.

Vanuatu Cricket CEO Shane Deitz says they are grateful to have someone with a wealth of experience.

“We are so excited to obtain the services of Simon to be our High Performance Manager and Men’s National Team Head Coach. Simon has only just finished his playing career so he has a great grasp on the modern game particularly T20 and One Day cricket which is perfect for us in Vanuatu."