Solomons' footballer confirmed for Europe trial

The Laugu United FC striker Atkin Kaua has been invited to trial for Malta's Tarxien Rainbows.

Funding constraints had initially cast some doubt on whether the footballer would even be able to make it to Europe.

But this seems to have been sorted and Paul Driessen from the Netherlands Oceania Support Foundation, who helped arrange the trial, says it's an an exciting opportunity for Kaua.

"It is quite an endeavour and it took us a lot of hours to get this together for all stake holders involved."

Driessen said the 23-year-old Kaua would undergo a fitness test and if he excelled in the trial, he could be on the field as early as next week.