The competition was suspended in March because of the Covid-19 outbreak but the club presidents now decided to abandon the 2019-2020 championship.

The Federation said it was difficult to make up the missed matches and decided to abandon all leagues.

To find Tahiti's two participants for the Oceania Champions League, a tournament will be organised in September involving the three top teams.

The three are As Pirae, AS Venus and AS Tiare Tahiti.