Tokyo hopes on the line for Pacific beach volleyball nations

Wayne Fisher and Manasa Rogoivalu eased past Samoa's Asi Samuelu Tevaga and Junior Faletogo 21-16, 21-12 in the opening match before Filimoni Serevi and Vilimone Rokomurimuri came from a set down to defeat Enoch Sovala and Filo Faletasi 18-21, 21-16, 15-10.

Today is semi final day in the Mount with Australia up against Tuvalu and Fiji taking on New Zealand in the men's draw.

Vanuatu will face Solomon Islands in the opening women's semi final, with Pacific Games gold medallists Miller Pata and Sherysyn Toko joining Linline Matauatu and Loti Joe, who finished second at the New Zealand Beach Tour finals on the weekend.

Vanuatu Volleyball President Debbie Masauvakalo said they were grateful for the loyal supporters who had already made their voices heard.

"We've had a lot of people from Vanuatu here on holidays or here at school coming down and supporting," she said.

"And they will be coming back on Wednesday and Thursday when we start the Continental Cup so it's amazing how many people and support we have here in Mount Maunganui."

This week's Oceania Zone qualifier is the first of three tournaments in the qualification process for Tokyo.

The men's and women's winners will advance directly to the Asian Continental Cup finals in China at the end of June, while the two runners up will compete in the semi playoffs earlier in the month.