Tyson Fury, who will be co-promoted by Top Rank

Two-time IBF, WBA and WBO champion Joshua made the surprise offer to his fellow Briton while assessing the landscape in his division during an interview with Sky Sports News.

Fury climbed off the canvas twice as he boxed to a thrilling draw against Wilder 12 months ago and Joshua believes he can prevail in the rematch.

The preparation is something Joshua suggested he would like to play an active role in, to set up a blockbuster showdown for all the major heavyweight belts.

"I think Tyson Fury would fight me quicker than Wilder does, so, if that's the case, I want Fury to win because I just want to fight [for the unified title]," Joshua said.

"Fury, if you need me for sparring. We're going to fight one day. I sparred Tyson Fury when we were kids anyway.

"I'd go out to America and spar Tyson Fury to get him ready for this Wilder fight. I would like that fight because I think Fury would fight me faster than Wilder would."

Photo Getty Images