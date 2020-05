The head coach Batram Suri and other overseas-based players are in the country except for Terence Carter, who is currently in Australia.

The team made a milestone achievement in the pool rounds of the OFC Champions League in Papua New Guinea in February and have qualified for the quarter-finals.

The OFC Champions League quarter-final was scheduled to be held in New Zealand this month, but it has been postponed to next year due to the COVID-19 crisis.