Vanuatu ABM keen to beat Hekari to qualify for OFC quarterfinal

This was after their 2-2 all draw against Eastern Suburbs in their second round of group A games at Sir John Guise Stadium in Papua New Guinea.

The men in red built momentum and played a well attacking game and Roberson DOS SANTOS scored their second goal in the 21st minute.

Eastern Suburbs knew exactly where to tame Galaxy FC which they did put pressure on and scored the equaliser in the extra 93rd minute through Bueno as the two teams were locked in a 2-2 all draw at full time.

At the end of the second round of the tournament, Galaxy FC and Eastern Suburbs have 4 points each with the Vanuatu club having the advantage of good goal average and a win against Hekari United will book their place at the top of the table.