The purpose of the workshop is to develop a Predator vs Prey mindset.

While a number of sports prefer to start on a low, the Vanuatu beach volleyball women’s side is continuing with its high performance training.

The players completed their online sports psychology course from Volleyball Mindset focused on mental training with Jake Hunter, the General Manager of Winning Mindset last week.

Fitness, coaching, sports psychology and team bonding are all elements taken into account for the team.