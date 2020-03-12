Vanuatu beach volleyballers into Continental Cup final

Pacific Games gold medallists Miller Pata and Sherysyn Toko defeated Rose Gwali and Hannah U'Una 21-4 21-8 in the opening match yesterday before Linline Matauatu and Loti Joe prevailed 21-6 21-5 against Glency Eddie and Anisha Fulairara to seal their spot in today's decider.

Pata and Toko will face New Zealand's top pairing Francesca Kirwan and Olivia MacDonald later this morning while Matauatu and Joe will get another shot at Julia Tilley and Shaunna Polley, who beat them in the New Zealand Beach Tour finals on Sunday.

The New Zealand women defeated Fiji 2-0 in their semi final clash, while Australia and New Zealand will contest the men's final after comfortable victories over Tuvalu and Fiji.

The winning countries will advance directly to the final round of the Asian Continental Cup in China in June, while the runner up will compete in the semi final stage, from which two teams will advance to the finals.