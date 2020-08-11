Vanuatu Football to conduct coaching clinic

VFF Technical Director, Peter Takaro will be the instructor.

The course aims to assist participants including coaches, teachers, parents or volunteers) to improve their knowledge and competency in relation to senior football.

Upon successful completion of the MA Senior Certificate, participants will have enhanced their skill-set and mind-set in the following areas knowledge of the game, knowledge of players, knowledge of role of the coach and coaching the training session.

Participants for this course must be 18 years of age or over.

Currently involved in senior football as a coach, coordinator or volunteer or looking to get involved in the near future.

The course is specifically for Luganville FA Club coaches, Men and Women’s Senior Category.

The LFA clubs have been advised that in the 2020/2021 Football season, coaches must be accredited with a senior certificate and or a License to be eligible to coach any club.